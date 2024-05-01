Win Our 2024 Mother’s Day Prize Package!

It’s that time again…ready or not…Mother’s Day is right around the corner!

More specifically, it’s Sunday, May 12.

And, as usual, WGEL has you covered with a fantastic prize package for your mom, your wife, your grandma, your aunt, yourself, or whomever you want!

Be listening Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, May 6 – 8. When you hear us open the phone lines, if you’re one of the first ten callers, you’ll be registered for the chance to win:

$100 cash from WGEL

Flowers

A top tier hanging planter basket from Wayne’s Market

A $50 gift certificate to the Powhattan in Pocahontas

An ice cream cake from Dairy Queen

A gift card to Scott’s Processing & General Store

IV Hydration Therapy from SOGA Health & Wellness

And a travel tumbler from Bond County Realtors

We’ll register folks all three days and we’ll announce the winner Thursday, May 9!

Don’t forget to listen Monday through Wednesday and don’t forget…Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12!