Cram The Cars For Highland Area Christian Service Ministry

In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

Help with the 5th annual “Cram the Cars” and drop off your non-perishable food items at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, or at any one of the below organizations:

Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet – 12631 IL-143, Highland, IL

Tri Ford Inc. – 12610 IL-143, Highland, IL

Faith Countryside Homes – 100 Faith Dr., Highland, IL

Highland Health Care Center – 1450 26th St., Highland, IL

San Gabriel Memory Care – 2509 Frank Watson Pkwy, Highland, IL

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. On February 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will CRAM the CARS with the donated items before delivering them to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

In addition to non-perishable food items, Highland Area Christian Service Ministry is in need of hygiene products and toiletries.

For more information about the canned food drive, contact HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois Outreach Representatives Katy Oakley at 217-994-3919 or Cheryl Fulk at 217-994-4072. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, visit hshshomecare.org. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.