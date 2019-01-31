Health Board Updated On Finance, Dental Clinic & Radon

In their recent meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert informed the Board of Health that the department’s cash position remains a bit higher than where it was in May, 2018. Several state grants are still not paying, though he expects these to begin soon which will improve cash flow.

19 flu cases have been reported thus far for the 2018-19 flu season, a significant decrease from the last flu season.

The dental clinic’s director has taken a new position, which has created a vacancy for the health department. There are several candidates and Eifert said he hopes to have the position filled soon. The board discussed opportunities for improving the clinic’s financial position as well as decreasing wait times to be seen.

The board also heard home health and hospice census numbers. Both programs have received many new referrals and remain busy.

The Bond County Health Department will begin offering radon testing kits at a reduced cost for residents of Bond County. Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas that’s produced by decaying uranium. Radon is present in nearly all soils, and very low levels of radon gas are found in the air we breathe every day. Problems occur when radon gas enters a person’s home and gets trapped. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can cause lung cancer and radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. The kits are expected to be available in the next few weeks.