Holstein Meeting In Greenville

Greenville is the host site this weekend for the annual Illinois Holstein Association meeting.

Saturday is filled with activities for those attending.

Ron Schaufelberger of rural Greenville, a retired dairy farmer, is chairman of the event and said the group has about 400 members across the state. They will hold their business meeting Saturday and elect officers. An estimated 100 people will tour Mike Turley’s Milk House and enjoy a banquet at Los Amigos.

Also during the day, some of the attendees will visit the DeMoulin Museum and a future’s animal auction will be held on the Internet.

This is the first time since 1992 Greenville has hosted the annual meeting.

Ron’s brother, Boyd, is currently the president of the National Holstein Association. Ron is former state president and served on the national board 8 years. He is now president of the Gateway Holstein Association, which includes dairy farmers in Bond, Madison and Macoupin counties.