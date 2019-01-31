ISP Announce Super Bowl Weekend Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce enforcement plans for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend. ISP Troopers statewide will strictly enforce FATAL-4 violations, which include; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving and Seat Belt compliance, all of which are leading factors in fatal traffic crashes.

The ISP is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly and make safety their number one priority during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend. During the 52nd Super Bowl weekend in 2018, ISP Troopers made over 60 DUI arrests and issued over 2,300 citations statewide, including over 760 speed, 320 seatbelt, and 160 alcohol related citations. During the 2018 Super Bowl weekend, ISP also investigated three alcohol related crashes and one fatal traffic crash.

ISP Troopers will focus their efforts on the FATAL- 4 violations, with an emphasis on identifying impaired drivers, with the goal of reducing fatal and injury traffic crashes. If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over and arrested. Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes and because of this, ISP is encouraging motorists to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or using a ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft to arrive safely at your destination.

“Driving under the influence is still the number one cause for traffic crashes and fatalities, during the holidays, and Super Bowl weekend is no different,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly. “Illinois State Police enforcement will be targeting impaired drivers and violators who jeopardize the safety and well-being of fellow motorists on Illinois roadways,” he stressed.

ISP would like to remind the public to avoid the Fatal-4; drive sober, don’t speed, limit distractions, and buckle up. Also, please be sure to watch for vehicles parked or sitting on the side of the road with their hazard lights on. If you see them, move over if possible, slow down, and Give Them Distance.