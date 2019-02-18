2019 Historical Society Quilt Show Raffle

Tickets are available now for the quilt raffles in conjunction with the March 16th BCHS Quilt Show. The queen size “courthouse steps” quilt, pictured below, is pieced in neutral tan and cream hued fabrics that draw attention to the floral and scroll machine quilted lines. It was created by Shirley Pustelnik of the local Black Diamond Quilt Guild. Also for raffle is a 2ft by 2ft Barn Quilt, shown above, with a “sewing machine” design painted by Pocahontas resident Robyn Hargan.

Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can be purchased from quilt show committee members, at the show, at Capri IGA in Greenville (Mar 9, 9a-3p), or at Buchheit in Greenville (Feb 23, 9a-3p).

The bed quilt may be seen periodically in the window of the Bond County Treasurer’s office and on Bond County Historical Society’s website www.bondcountyhistorical.org. Winners will be drawn near the conclusion of the quilt show, March 16, 2019 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, approximately 3:45pm.