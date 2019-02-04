4-H Livestock Judging Team Forming In Clinton County

Local youth between the ages of 8 and 18 who are interested in livestock are invited to attend a 4-H Judging Team information night on February 28.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office, 1163 North 4th Street, Breese. Participating youth will try out activities to learn about judging. Previous judging experience is not needed to get involved. Families will learn about livestock judging opportunities in 4-H.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw by February 27.

For more information, please call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.