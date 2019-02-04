4-H Members Take A Look At Leadership

In late January, 4-H members from four different counties gathered at Kaskaskia College for an evening leadership workshop hosted by two members of the Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team (YLT). YLT members Parker Karrick (Marion County), and Alex Hartke (Effingham County) led 15 4-H members through a series of leadership and team building exercises and challenged them to look at ways they can emerge as leaders in their local 4-H activities.

The participants learned some team building games that they can take back to their local 4-H clubs. They also had a chance to learn about their own personal leadership style, and how to best put that style to use in their future leadership roles. The 4-H members, who ranged in age from 6th grade to 10th grade, also had the opportunity to meet youth from other area 4-H programs and to learn more about being involved in the Illinois 4-H YLT.

For more information about local 4-H programs, please call your county University of Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551.