73 Flu Cases In Bond County

In their regular meeting this week, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported to the county board of health that the health department has received 72 reports of Influenza A and 1 Influenza B case has been reported during this flu season.

Eifert also said the department recently received a two-year maternal and child health certification for its Family Planning and High Risk Infant Follow-up Programs. These programs serve pregnant women and families with infants and young children, helping to obtain health care and other assistance.

For the month of January, the department gained $47,546.30. Eifert noted the health department’s cash position has remained steady for the past 9 months, indicating initiatives to increase revenue and reduce expenses seem to be having a positive impact.