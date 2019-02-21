Area Performances For GU Choir

The Greenville University Choir presents a concert at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 IL Route 140, Greenville, on Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. as part of its 92nd concert season.

The program includes selections from Latin America, Africa, Europe and North America.

The University choir will perform in central and south central Illinois and St. Louis as part of its spring tour. Other area concerts include:

Champaign, IL: Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, February 24

Edwardsville, IL: First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, March 8

St. Louis, MO: Second Presbyterian Church, March 10

Vandalia, IL: Unity Baptist Church, February 24

A concert tour to Mexico is planned for May 2019.

In recent years the Greenville University Choir has toured the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It has performed with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, and at conferences of the Illinois Music Educators and the Central Division of the American Choral Directors Association. Conductor Jeffrey S. Wilson has served as conductor of the choir since 1996.

For further details about the concert, call the Greenville Free Methodist Church at (618) 664-2584 or visit http://greenvillefmc.org/ For more information about the Greenville University Choir or Greenville University call the Music Department Office at (618) 664-6560 or visit www.greenville.edu.