BCCF Appoints New Board Members, Elects Officers

Elaine McNamara, Steve Phillips, and Brent Whittaker are the newest members of the Bond County Community Foundation (BCCF) board of directors. Whittaker is an “at large” member, while McNamara fills the board seat designated for the Greenville Chamber of Commerce executive director, and Phillips takes the Unit 1 School Superintendent slot.

The foundation’s officers were elected during the meeting: Alan Gaffner, president; Wes Olson, vice president; Pat Kious, secretary; and Jay Jolliff, treasurer. Other board members are Howard Elmore and Ron Schaufelberger. Janice Romack and John Goldsmith serve as advisors to the board.

Founded in 2014 to bring donors and local needs together, the BCCF was launched by The First National Bank based on the success of its Old Capitol Foundation in Fayette County. The foundation’s mission is to promote and facilitate the “furtherance of charitable and educational opportunities” in Bond and adjacent counties.

Current endowments under the BCCF include the Bond County Ag Youth Foundation, Bond County CEO, Bond County Fair Association, Bond County Humane Society, Bond County Independence Day Festival Association, Comets Sports Boosters, DeMoulin Museum, GHS Music Boosters, Kingsbury Park District, and Mulberry Grove Sports Boosters. The Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship and Penni Schreiber Memorial Scholarship are both administered under the BCCF.

For more information on becoming a donor, please contact Pat Kious at The First National Bank at 664-0300 or Jay Jolliff at The First National Bank’s Trust Department at 283-9860.

The First National Bank has locations in Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Vandalia, Ramsey, and Patoka.