BCSWCD Directors Re-Elected

A good crowd attended the annual Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting last Friday.

Two directors were re-elected to the board. They are board chairman Mike Bingham and Kyle Johnson.

Also remaining on the board are Wes Pourchot, Denny Kirkham and Carl Albert.

District Executive Director Emily Hartmann said the district’s equipment rental program has been around for several years and remains popular. Many have taken advantage of the district’s soil sampling services, including farmers and residential landowners. Hartmann said totals are up for another year at the Bond County Recycling Center.

The recycling program is available free of charge. The center is located off Route 40 behind the Greenville Veterinary Clinic.

Other programs raise funds to supplement the district’s annual income.