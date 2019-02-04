Blood Drive At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, February 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s Ungacta Conference Center.

Healthy individuals may donate blood every eight weeks. To make it easy for donors wanting to make the biggest impact by giving whenever eligible, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland hosts drives approximately every eight weeks in 2019. To meet eligibility requirements, your most recent donation should not have been any later than December 5, 2018, which was the hospital’s last drive.

Additional giving requirements include weighing at least 110 pounds, and being 17 years of age or older, (or 16 with a signed parental permission form available at bloodcenter.org). Please bring a photo ID, eat before arriving, and plan to spend approximately one hour. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are always welcome. For an appointment, call 1-800-591-8049 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org – sponsor code 9809.

While you are on the website, check out IMPACT. Earn points every time you donate with IMPACT, Mississippi Valley’s donor loyalty program. You receive points for each donation, and earn bonus points when you make your appointment online. Redeem points in an online store for lots of great Blood Center merchandise.

A future blood drive is planned for Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m.

For additional information, contact Mississippi Valley at 1-800-591-8049 or HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland at 618-651-2593.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.