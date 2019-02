Here is the Bond County Animal Control report for 2018.

There were 770 animal complaints. 161 dogs were impounded with 92 released to owners and 172 cats were impounded with 21 released to owners.

The Bond County Humane Society accepted 17 dogs and 44 cats. 25 dogs and 68 cats went to other no-kill shelters. The Bond County Shelter adopted 20 cats and six dogs.

15 dogs and 23 cats were euthanized and five animals died of disease.

There were 39 wild animal reports and 40 animal bites.