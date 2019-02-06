Bond County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

According to Bond County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Steven Unterbrink, several people notified the sheriff’s department they have been contacted on the telephone by persons pretending to be from the Social Security Office.

The caller attempts to get personal information using a variety of scenarios including: threats of arrest, freezing bank accounts, offering to help protect the person because their person information has already been stolen, or telling the person a family member is hurt and needs immediate medical attention.

Legitimate companies and organizations will not contact you by phone asking for personal information.

Never give your personal information to someone on the phone.

If you have been contacted or if you believe you are a victim of a scam, notify the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 664-2151.