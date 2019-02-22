Bond County Transit To Introduce Rider Pass

Beginning March 1, Bond County Transit will initiate a new rider pass system.

Bond County Senior Center and Transit Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge talked to WGEL about it. She said when you buy a pass, you can reload that pass when needed. She said people want to be able to use a debit card and they have looked across the transit system and there isn’t anything available, so she hopes this will be the next best thing.

The transit service will track transactions internally, and every time a rider uses the pass, he or she will be able to see the balance.

Once again, the new pass system begins March 1.

To call Bond County Transit dial 664-9844 or 1-800-257-9012.