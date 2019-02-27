Brain Games At Bond County Senior Center

The Bond County’s senior Brain Games competition is almost here, but you have time to sign up.

Bond County Senior Center Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge said the games are hosted through the Association of Illinois Senior Centers and Department on Aging. You must be 50 years of age or older to participate in the trivia contest March 9th. Teams will be made up of three players. The event is open to the public.

Click below to hear more:

Brain Games will be held at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville. There is no fee to participate. The team winning the local contest will advance to regional competition.

Ohnesorge said pre-registration is required by March 4. More information and a registration form are available on the senior center website at BondSeniors.org.

The center can be contacted by phone at 664-1465.