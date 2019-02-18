Polar Plungers will brave the frigid water of Carlyle Lake, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge® will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. The Carlyle Lake Polar Plunge & Donut Dash will take place at Carlyle Lake Main Beach – 801 Lake Road, Carlyle, IL 62231. Registration is at 10:00 a.m.

All Polar Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations. People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. Each team must consist of a minimum of five plungers and each team member must raise the minimum of $100 in donations.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.

This is the 20th Anniversary of the LETR Polar Plunge. Over the last 20 years, more than 72,500 plungers have raised more than $20.6 million. Plungers are invited to join the conversation and share why they are #FreezinForAReason on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Donut Dash: The Polar Donut Dash 5K will be held in conjunction with the Carlyle Polar Plunge. This is the only 5K around that not only tests your speed but your ability to eat donuts. Participants will be treated to multiple donut stops along the route and will receive a minute deduction from their overall time for each donut they consume along the course. Awards will be given to the top three individuals in each age category.

GEICO, RIU Hotels & Resorts, and Apple Vacations are proud to be the Statewide Presenting Polar Plunge Sponsors. This year’s Silver-Level Sponsors are Dumpster Dave, Garon Photo and Cinema, Heartland Coca Cola, Harlow Moving & Storage, Kim Mumford Photography, Max 96.7, 97.5 The Rock, Mariner’s Village Inn’s and Suites, Shakin Shuttle Party Bus, Toolen’s Running Start, and Traditions Portrait.

This year’s Bronze-Level Sponsors are Becker Hoerner Thompson & Ysursa P.C, and First Bank.

This year’s Corporate Challenge Sponsor is Breathe & Bend Hot Yoga.

Thank you to all our 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge Sponsors.

Participants can register for the Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com or by contacting Caylee Cook at 618-654-6680or ccook@soill.org

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $47 million over 32 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, contact your local Special Olympics agency, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.