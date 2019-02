Greenville Firefighters responded today at 6:21 a.m., to a fire alarm in a sleeping room at Comfort Inn on Rt. 127 south of Greenville.

According to the fire department report, a cell phone was charging on the night stand. When it was unplugged, it did not seem to shut off and then the device began to catch fire. The owner extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

Damage is estimated at approximately $200.00 and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on the scene about 20 minutes.