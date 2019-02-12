Centralia Shooting Victim Identified

A man was found shot to death in Centralia early Sunday morning.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the man as 28 year old Qwinton Shackleford, of Centralia.

According to WJBD Radio, Shackleford was found in an alley off the 500 block of Haussler, between Maple and Sycamore Streets in Centralia. Police made the discovery when responding to a call of shots fired in the neighborhood around 4 AM Sunday.

Centralia Police Chief Brian Atchison says the investigation is continuing, including if a man found with a gunshot wound following a traffic crash off Interstate 64 in Washington County is related, according to WJBD.