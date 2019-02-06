Church Burglary In Hillsboro

Macoupin/Montgomery County Crimestoppers is seeing public help in solving a burglary.

On Monday February 4 the Hillsboro Police Department responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Rountree Street in Hillsboro for a report of a burglary.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, a suspect or suspects entered the church late Sunday night by smashing a window on the lower level with a crow bar. It is believed they were inside the church for several hours. Several office doors were damaged and items were taken from inside the church. Video surveillance shows an individual walking from the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime go to Crimestoppers website to email a tip at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com, text a tip by entering 722TIP and your message to CRIMES (274637) or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Tips are made anonymously and any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.