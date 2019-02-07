County Board Appointments & Approvals

The Bond County Board met in regular session Tuesday and announced an opening on the Greenville Airport Authority Board. Ben Kettlekamp is resigning from the board effective March 6. Denny Willman is being recommended.

The board voted to send their annual letter of support to the Illinois South Tourism Bureau and to appoint Adam Boudouris to the bureau.

Board members approved the use of the courthouse grounds for the Bond County Independence Day Festival Association’s Fourth Fest on Saturday, July 6.

The board met in executive session to discuss salary for a Bond County IT Director and upon the conclusion of the session, they voted to table the matter.