County Hires IT Director

The Bond County Board met in regular session Tuesday morning to resume discussions on hiring an Information Technology Director for the county.

The resolution connected to the job calls for the county to review annually whether the budget can afford to keep the position.

Wes Pourchot made a motion to set the IT Director salary at $55,000 plus benefits, prorated through November 30. The motion passed 4 to 1. Citing concerns over the cost, Gerald “Spanky” McCray cast the “no” vote.

Pourchot also made a motion to hire Scott Wight of Greenville to fill the IT Director’s roll. Again, the motion passed 4 to 1 with McCray voting “no”.