Deputies Recognized For Quick Response & Bravery

On the afternoon of September 24, 2018, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a disturbance involving a possible stabbing. Deputy Jared Jolliff and Deputy Aaron Griffith responded to the scene. For their actions that day, Jolliff and Griffith were nominated for the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Deputy of the Year award. The honor is given to deputies that have shown outstanding courage performing their duties.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said, “Thanks to the quick response and bravery of these two Deputies, I am sure the victims were saved from further harm. I am proud to have nominated Deputies Jared Jolliff and Aaron Griffith and honored the Illinois Sheriff’s Association awarded them the 2018 Deputy of the Year award.”

Deputies Jolliff and Griffith received their awards at the annual Illinois Sheriff’s Association conference held in East Peoria February 4th.