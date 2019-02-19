Dinner & Work Auction Part Of FFA Week At GHS

Today was the first day back in school during FFA week. FFA students at Greenville High School celebrated today by wearing their official FFA dress and by serving an appreciation luncheon to all GHS faculty.

Cole Wall of the GHS FFA chapter told WGEL an annual FFA Week tradition continues tonight at the high school with a dinner at 6 PM and a work auction at 7 PM.

GHS FFA member Dalton Knerrer told us Langham Auctioneers run the auction, “selling” students for an eight hour day of work. Proceeds benefit the FFA students’ scholarship funds and the chapter.

Cole Wall said the rest of the week includes a donut breakfast for FFA members sponsored by the First National Bank, a petting zoo Wednesday, which his open to the public from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Ag Olympics Friday, as well as several themed dress-up days.

Wednesday morning we’ll tell you how students at Mulberry Grove High School are celebrating FFA Week. Students from both Mulberry and Greenville High Schools will be our guest on Public Affairs this Sunday to talk about FFA.