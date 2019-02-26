Dollar Tree Opening In Greenville

Before the end of the summer, Greenville will have a Dollar Tree store.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey made the announcement. The store will be located between LuBob’s and McDonald’s. The building is expected to be complete by July 31 with a store opening to follow by Labor Day. Willey said it’s exciting because it’s a retail business, the announcement for which comes on the heels of two other large announcements; the Sunpin solar project and the Greenville University SMART Center. He hopes to continue the momentum that has been started.

A developer will construct the building on a 1.4 acre tract purchased from the Funderburk family.

Willey said Dollar Tree will lease the space.

Bill Walker, city economic development coordinator, said the project has been discussed for the past two years. He added the developer was involved with 18 new Dollar Tree stores last year.