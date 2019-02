A rural Greenville man escaped injury the night of February 14 in a single-vehicle accident on the Dudleyville Road near 8th Avenue.

Tyler Sasse was the driver of a Dodge Caravan which left the roadway, then struck a mailbox and a Southwestern Electric Cooperative utility pole.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was not hurt, however, the vehicle was a total loss.

A deputy reported Sasse was issued four citations as a result of the crash.