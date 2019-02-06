Elections In Sorento, Panama, Donnellson

With another election coming up April 2, WGEL looks at candidates in Bond County villages.

Today’s report focuses on Sorento, Panama and Donnellson.

There are three trustee seats to fill at Sorento and five candidates. They are Deina Mossman, Fred Houchlei, Larry File, Blair Kunkel and Lowell Halford. The incumbents are Houchlei and Halford.

Those terms are four years.

There is also a two-year trustee term open at Sorento, but no one filed as a candidate.

At Panama, three, four-year trustee seats will be filled by voters. The three candidates are Douglas Cruthis, Charles Mark Dixon and Scott Kampman.

Running for the two-year unexpired trustee term is Douglas W. Martin.

Like Panama, the Village of Donnellson also has enough candidates for all positions. Gary Long, Pamella Short and Frances Jett are on the ballot for four-year trustee terms, and Kenneth Buckingham is running for the two-year trustee term.

Once again, the election is Tuesday, April 2.

The next candidate story will include the villages of Mulberry Grove, Pierron and Old Ripley, and the City of Greenville.