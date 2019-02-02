Estefan Music Director, GU Instructor Casas Dead At 69

Former Greenville University artist in residence and instructor of music, Jorge Casas has died at the age of 69.

He passed away in his sleep Thursday, according to Gloria Estefan.

Casas played bass guitar and was music director for Estefan the past 34 years, touring the world with her. He also toured with Julio Iglesias. Casas was a Grammy winner, and most recently was involved with the production of “On Your Feet,” a musical about Estefan’s life, which was first performed in 2015.

Estefan commented about Casas’ death on social media, stating he died in his sleep with his family while on a one-week hiatus from work.

Casas became affiliated with Greenville College in 2007 and remained with the school into the early 2010s.