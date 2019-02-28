Fatal Accident On Rt. 127

Illinois State Police responded to a fatal 2-car accident Wednesday, at 4:09 p.m. The collision occurred on Rt. 127 north of Greenville at Ayers Road.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has confirmed the identities of the two people killed in the accident. They are 78 year old Connie Linville of Greenville and 21 year old Cimarron Gutierrez of Hillsboro.

State Police report Gutierrez was traveling southbound in a Toyota sedan and crossed the center line, striking the northbound Buick, driven by Linville, head on. Coroner Brooks pronounced each deceased at the scene at 4:35 PM. An autopsy was conducted on Gutierrez Thursday.

Bond County EMS and Greenville Firefighters also responded. The State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit’s investigation continues.