FFA Week At GHS

National FFA Week is Saturday, February 16 through Saturday, February 23.

Students at Greenville High School will celebrate with various themed days and activities.

Tuesday is official dress day, featuring a faculty luncheon and the annual FFA work auction at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday is camo day with a donut breakfast at 7:45 a.m.

Thursday is the barnyard zoo and farmer dress up day.

Friday is tractor day and battle of the brand day, where students wear the colors of their favorite farm equipment brand. Ag Olympics will also be held Friday.

On Saturday students will leave at 8 a.m. for FFA Day at the Illini basketball game.