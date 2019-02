Students at Mulberry Grove High School will be celebrating FFA week this week.

Dress up themes include Barnyard Day on Tuesday, Patriotic Day on Wednesday, Blue & Gold Day Thursday, and Flannel & Camo Day Friday.

Elementary Ag Olympics will be held Wednesday.

High School Ag Olympics will be Thursday and a Teacher Appreciation Lunch will also be served Thursday.

On Friday, students will offer a petting zoo. Friday is also Tractor Day.