FNB Students Of The Month For January

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the January Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The January Students of the Month are:

Sophie Whitten, Vandalia High School, nominated by Melissa Dreas

Cecilia Ritter, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

Alex Gramlick, Patoka High School, nominated by Mike Stallard, Nicole Gebke, Amanda Stratmann, Julie Koelm, and Jessica Wright

Katelyn Thomason, Greenville High School, nominated by Tim Gusewelle

Wyatt Criner, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz (above)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony to be held in April.