Gehrig Scholarship Awarded

The Bond County SWCD held their annual meeting on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Bradford Room. During the meeting the recipients of the Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarship were announced.

Katelyn Dugan, a 2017 graduate of Mulberry Grove, is a sophomore at Kaskaskia College. Katelyn will receive her Associates of Science Degree at KC in May 2019. She will be transferring to the University of Illinois to pursue an Animal Science/pre-vet program. She has been involved in Mulberry Grove FFA, and several other clubs and extra-curricular activities during high school and college. She is the daughter of Randy and Jill Dugan of Mulberry Grove.

J.T. Thiems is a 2018 graduate of Greenville High School. He is currently pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Animal Science, Plant & Soil Science and Agribusiness while at Kaskaskia College. He plans to transfer to SIU-Carbondale to complete his B.S. J.T. has been active in Greenville FFA, Bond County 4-H, and on his family’s grain and swine farm. J.T. is the son of Larry and Holly Thiems of rural Sorento.

Emily Hartmann, district executive director, talked about Gehrig and announced the scholarship winners. Click below to hear her comments:

Attending the ceremony were Dr. Gehrig’s wife, Linda, and his daughter, Nancy Hanratty.

Hartmann said the scholarship is funded solely by public donations.