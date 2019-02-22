GHS In KC Academic Challenge

The Annual Academic Challenge was held at Kaskaskia College on February 7.

Fourteen district high schools were in competition in the areas of Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, English, Math, and Physics. Greenville High School competed in the medium school competition.

Students from Bond County winning awards include:

In Biology: Olivia Peters, 1st; Joel Nord, 2nd

In Chemistry: Ethan Matthews, 3rd

In Mathematics: Joel Nord, tie for 3rd

Student Olivia Peters received a 6-credit hour scholarship to attend Kaskaskia College for high test scores.