GJHS Scholastic Bowl At Mater Dei Tournament

The Greenville Junior High Scholastic Bowl team competed at the Mater Dei Tournament on February 2.

A 2-2 record in pool play in the morning placed the Jays 16th out of 25 teams which qualified them for the consolation bracket in the afternoon. Greenville defeated Highland St. Paul in the first round, but then fell to Wesclin in the second round. Rylee Waters earned Second Team All-Tournament honors.

In regular season play, the Jays are 9-3 having defeated Carlyle, Highland, South Central, Ramsey, Albers, Raymond, and Hillsboro, and losing to Edwardsville Liberty and Edwardsville Lincoln.

The team’s next match will be a double-header at Litchfield February 28.