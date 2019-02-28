Greenville Fire Protection District 2018 Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District has released its report of activities during 2018.

The department answered 240 total alarms, more than the 183 calls in 2017 and 232 in 2016.

Last year’s calls included 12 structure fires, 9 vehicle fires, 14 grass and brush fires and 5 trash fires.

There were 15 rescue calls, 71 calls for alarms going off on site, 22 false alarms, 10 smoke scares, 7 calls for spills or leaks and 7 calls for carbon monoxide alarms sounding.

Firefighters provided mutual aid 30 times, 26 at fires and 4 times at rescue scenes.

The Greenville District fire chief is Dennis Wise.

Assistant chiefs are Jim Sutton and Mike Waugh, while the captains are Tom Qualls, Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief and Glen Marti.

Nick Blackburn serves as training officer, Travis Neer is safety officer and Kyle LaTempt is fire prevention officer.