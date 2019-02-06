Greenville ROE Office Open Twice A Week

Last fall, the Bond County Board expressed concern over the Regional Office of Education in Greenville seldom being open.

At that time, Julie Wollerman, Regional Superintendent of Schools, told the board a staff member in the Bond County office had left the position and in an effort to ease budget concerns, the responsibilities of that staff person were distributed to other ROE offices, at a savings of $20,000. She said many of the services provided by the office could be offered over the phone.

In their meeting this Tuesday, it was announced that the Greenville office would be open two days each week. Wollerman told WGEL the hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 AM.

The office is located in the former Goggin building, adjacent to the Bond County Courthouse Annex at 207 North Second Street. You can reach the office by phone at 664-0121.