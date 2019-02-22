GU Hosts Iler Art Show

An art exhibit by Martha Iler of Greenville is being presented at Greenville University’s Maves Art Center February 25 through March 8.

Iler told WGEL the theme for the show is “Convergence, Divergence”. She said she is hoping to highlight a difference in style. She said people usually prefer one type of art and may not understand or like another. This show will offer portraits of people in a realistic style and also in a more abstract style so you can compare the two.

Click below to hear her comments:

While the Convergence, Divergence show opens February 25, a reception with Iler is scheduled for Friday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Maves Art Center is located at 108 Beaumont Avenue, near Oak Street, in Greenville.

Gallery hours for the show are weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.