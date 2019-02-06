Highland Area Twins Working On Girl Scout Gold Award

Two 15 year-old Highland area twins, Hailey and Ashley Odorizzi, are working to earn their Girl Scout Gold Award, the most prestigious award for girls in scouting.

They planned, organized, and scheduled an event titled “For the Love of Paws” to share pet information and hopefully bring pets together with people who want to adopt.

The event is Saturday, February 9, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., in Madison County Fairgrounds Exposition Building in Highland.

More than 30 vendors and four rescue agencies will be on hand and there will be a petting area, a meet and greet area with adoptable puppies and kittens, and various demonstrations.

Everyone is welcome.