Highland-Pierron Fire Dept. Recognizes Personnel & Business

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department recognized five members with Service Awards (pictured at top). Those who received certificates were Steve Plocher (40 Year Service Award), Bryan Hammer (20 Year Service Award), Tom Klostermann (15 Year Service Award), and Ryan Dumstorff (10 Year Service Award). Not pictured was Justin Rottmann (15 Year Service Award).

Each year, the department recognizes a business in the community who has given generously to the department in a manner that is characterized as extraordinary as well as useful and charitable.

The Supporter of the Year Award was presented to Joiner Sheet Metal and Roofing in appreciation for their generosity in replacing the roof of the Fire Prevention Demonstration Unit at no cost. Lieutenant Shawn Hogg presented the award to owner Sean Engelmann. The Fire Prevention Demonstration Unit has proven to be instrumental in the department’s public outreach program and can continue to do so with proper maintenance.