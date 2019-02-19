HSHS Holy Family Health Center Welcomes Angie Jolliff, APRN

HSHS Medical Group and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are pleased to welcome Angie Jolliff, APRN. Angie sees patients of all ages at HSHS Holy Family Health Center, located at 101 Healthcare Drive, in Greenville, Illinois.

As a primary care advanced practice registered nurse, Angie works alongside physicians to care for patients of all ages. She offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.

Angie completed her bachelor’s in nursing at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, Indiana. She completed her master’s in nursing at Maryville University in St. Louis and is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. In her free time Angie enjoys exercising, going to the lake and boating, shopping, spending time with family, traveling and watching her daughter’s sporting events.

For an appointment, please call 618-664-2531. To learn more about Angie and other HSHS Medical Group advanced practice clinicians and physicians, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.