HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland New Auxiliary Officers

The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary recently installed new officers for 2019. Those installed for the 2019-2020 term are Roma Wyatt, president; Carol Iskrzycki, vice-president; Rosalie Ashbacher, secretary; Pat Stern, treasurer; and Jeanette Long and Marilyn Wick, members-at-large.

The Auxiliary was founded in 1968 by a group of women who wanted to help patients of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Throughout their 50 years of service, the Auxiliary has become established as a team and has dedicated thousands of service hours to the hospital, the administration and their patients. The men and women of the HSHS St Joseph’s Auxiliary have recorded over 500,000 volunteer hours over 50 years, sharing in the hospital’s Mission.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, please stop by the hospital to pick up an application, or contact Jan Korte-Couch, Volunteer Coordinator, at 618-651-2593 or by email at janice.korte-couch@hshs.org. For more information about the Auxiliary, visit the hospital’s web site at stjosephshighland.org/Community-Connection/Auxiliary-Volunteers.

