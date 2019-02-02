Illinois State Police District 11 Activity For 2018

Illinois State Police District 11 Captain Timothy Tyler has announced District 11 yearly enforcement figures and activity for 2018.

Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers issued 19,063 total citations and 19,944 written warnings during 2018. Speed violations accounted for 6,969 of those citations. Troopers issued 3,021 occupant restraint citations and 522 citations were issued for distracted driving violations.

Troopers investigated 3,813 traffic crashes and assisted 5,483 motorists. Troopers inspected 7,007 commercial vehicles with 190 drivers and/or vehicles being placed out of service. There were 288 arrests for driving under the influence.

District 11, which encompasses Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair Counties, had 43 traffic fatalities in 2018.