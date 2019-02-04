Injury Accident On Jamestown Road

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Highland-Pierron Firefighters, and Highland-Pierron EMS responded Saturday, February 2, at 6:50 p.m., to an accident with injuries, on Jamestown Road, south of Happy Hollow Lane.

According to the accident report, Joel T. Lindell, age 63, of Keyesport, was northbound on Jamestown Road , just south of Happy Hollow Lane, when his 2002 Ford Ranger left the road to the right, traveled through a ditch, struck a tree, and overturned.

Highland-Pierron EMS took Lindell to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and he was flown by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital.