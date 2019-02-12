Kara Harris Named Unit 2 High School Principal

The principal at Sorento School will be moving on to Bond County Unit 2 high school next school year.

At a special meeting Monday evening, the Unit 2 school board approved Kara Harris as principal at the high school, beginning the 2019-2020 school year. She will replace Wendy Porter, who is retiring at the end of the current school term.

Kara received her college degrees at Southeast Missouri State University, then taught English and Social Studies in Missouri before moving to Illinois where she taught English at Freeburg High School.

She eventually became an assistant high school principal at Freeburg.

For the last two years, Mrs. Harris has been principal at Sorento School.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL about the process to find a new principal. He said 14 candidates applied for the position, including several from out of the region. A survey was done with the faculty and staff at the high school to determine what they we relooking for in a new leader. Interviews were conducted and Kara Harris, principal of Sorento School, was chosen.

The superintendent said Mrs. Harris has a tremendous amount of energy and is good at relating to people.

Kara said she is grateful to be selected for the position.

She lives in Greenville with her husband, Clay. They have three sons.

The board’s motion to hire Harris as high school principal was approved on a vote of 6-0 with one member absent.

There will now be an opening at Sorento School for a principal. Superintendent Olson said the district is looking at a process to fill that job.