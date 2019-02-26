KC Board Takes Step Towards Establishing A Police Force

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, February 25, 2019 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Student Trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

The KC Board of Trustees has authorized the establishment of a Kaskaskia College Police Department consisting of sworn peace officers to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors on the College’s campus. The officers will work in conjunction with the college’s current security staff, and be required to successfully complete a training course and be certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

All persons appointed to the new department will be required to take an oath promising to faithfully and without discrimination or favoritism between persons, uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, the State of Illinois and the County of Clinton and to further promise in exercising his/her duties the Officer will remain faithful to the Mission and Core Values of Kaskaskia College.

In preparation of the College’s police force, the board held its first reading of a change to the College’s Possession of Weapons policy to authorize officers of the College’s Department of Public Safety to possess a weapon on campus who possess current law enforcement officer status through a law enforcement agency recognized by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

The board also awarded a number of campus renovation projects to take place this summer. D.E. Martin Roofing of Lebanon, Illinois was awarded the bid to replace the upper and lower roofs on the College Gymnasium and on the Science and Technology Building Annex for $469,927. Groundworks Contracting, Inc. of Breese received the bid to address issues with stormwater drainage on the west and east sides of the College’s Science & Technology Building for $65,219. Work on that project will include re-grading the area on the west side of the building and replacing storm drainage pipes on the east side. Additionally, the sidewalk between the Science and Technology Building and Gymnasium will be replaced with a new sidewalk running adjacent to the Science and Technology Annex. Clinton Electric, Inc of Ina was awarded the bid to replace the ceiling and lighting in the gymnasium locker room for $117,789.

Work will include replacing ceiling light fixtures with new LED fixtures and occupancy sensors making the area more energy efficient. The company will also remove the old plaster and gypsum board ceilings and replace with a suspended ceiling. Cenpro Services, Inc. of Madison, Illinois was awarded the bid to abate asbestos found in the ceiling during preparations for the replacement project for $39,000. Each of these projects is being paid for through the College’s Protection, Health and Safety Fund.

In personnel action, trustees hired Sara Koopman of Bartelso as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Educational Programming at the Centralia Correctional Center, and accepted the resignation of Katelyn Gregov as Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) Testing Center Specialist. The board also approved a resolution reappointing third-year faculty to tenure status, and moving a part-time Information Technology Support Specialist to full-time IT Support Specialist.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats of China will be performing at Kaskaskia College on Thursday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-545-3223, or go to www.kaskaskia.edu/music.

The Kaskaskia College Music Department presents its Winter Instrumental Concert on Monday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.