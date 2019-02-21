Kelly Sager On New Leadership Role At Holy Family Hospital

Hospital Sisters Health System recently announced the appointment of Kelly Sager as president and chief executive officer of Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Sager officially takes over the role on March 18. She is currently chief nurse executive for HSHS Southern Illinois Division. She joined HSHS in 1996.

Sager was asked her approach to the new position. She said the first thing you need to do in a new role is listen.

Her new goals include recruitment of physicians and elevating healthcare to allow people to stay local, heal well, and meet the needs of the community.

Among Sager’s education accomplishments is an organizational leadership degree from Greenville University. Sager said she enjoys the leadership role.

Sager said she is very proud to be associated with HSHS.