Keyesport Fire Fighters Recognized

The Keyesport Fire Department held their annual banquet at Crossroads Restaurant Tuesday, February 19.

Chad Vohlken received the Firefighter of the Year award and Kaylee Hempen was recognized as First Responder of the year.

The department ended 2018 with 125 calls. 13 fire calls, 93 rescue/first responder, 4 hazardous condition calls, 3 service calls, 10 good intent, 1 special incident and 1 false call.

Dave Harnetiaux was recognized for 10 years of service and Dustin Lindahl with 5 years of service with the department.