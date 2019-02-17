Kidnapping, Murder & Chase Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Illinois State Police report 39 year old Leslie K. Austin, of Jefferson City, MO, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following an alleged kidnapping, murder, and multi-state police chase that ended in rural Greenville Tuesday night.

Austin is accused of kidnapping 33-year-old Danielle Smith and her 10-year-old daughter from Missouri. Austin reportedly carjacked a vehicle in Missouri then led police on a multi-state chase that ended on Old Nebo Road in rural Greenville.

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks, which slowed the vehicle enough for Smith and her daughter to escape. Smith, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and the girl, who was uninjured, were taken to a regional hospital.

Austin reportedly attempted to carjack another vehicle near Shoal Creek, where he allegedly shot and killed the driver, 67 year old Gregory Price, of Florissant, MO, who was returning home after playing cards Tuesday night in Panama.

Police report Austin attempted to carjack yet another vehicle but was not successful. He exchanged gunfire with officers and ultimately fled on Mt. Nebo Road, where he was found dead.

At the time of the incident, it was unknown whether Austin’s injury were the result of gunfire from state police or was self-inflicted. According to results of an autopsy Wednesday and forensic evidence, Austin committed suicide.